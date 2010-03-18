Chilli Thinks Usher’s Still Got “It”

Vibe Magazine caught up with Chilli recently to get her opinion on Usher’s NBA All-Star fashion “don’t” moment (WTF: Usher & His Capris At The NBA All Star Game) and whether or not she thinks he still has his “it” factor:

I think every artist has that experience of ‘Oh! Why’d I put that on?’ at one point. I didn’t feel embarrassed [for him]. The one thing I do believe in are his God-given talents. He has them and they haven’t gone away, I think it’s weird that people even look at it like ‘Can he get it back?’ I’m like ‘Okay, he didn’t lose it.’ I think as artists sometimes because we do different things and just try different things, it may appear you’ve lost your way, but it’s just trial and error. I think at the end of the day, he knows best more than anybody, what he’s capable of doing. And so I think he’s going to be fine.