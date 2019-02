Your browser does not support iframes.

Stephen Curry injures his head and neck while on the court, plus former 49ers player Ray McDonald was arrested in California, prompting the Bears to release him from his contract. Click on the audio player to hear about that and more of the sports report on The Russ Parr Morning Show.

Follow @RussParrShow

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show … LIKE Him On Facebook!

The Bears Release Ray McDonald After Arrest [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Hot 96.3: