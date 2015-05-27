Alessia Cara “Here” (NEW VIDEO)

Canadian songstress Alessia Cara releases the video for her vibe-filled song “Here.”

Over the past few weeks, Alessia’s “Here” has garnered quite the buzz on the “internets” and she supplements the song’s growing popularity with a video indicated of “Here’s” subject matter.

In an interview with The FADER, Alessia revealed she wrote the song after attending a party and discovering how pretentious the party was.

“This one time I went to a party and while there, I realized how much I hated it, along with every other party I had ever gone to.”

The Def Jam singer is gearing up to release her major label debut project, due out later on this year. Watch Alessia’s new video up top.

VIDEO CREDIT: Vevo

