Janet Jackson Announces ‘Unbreakable World’ Tour Dates

The Queen of pop, (no debates) Janet Jackson is hitting the road for the first time in four years for the “Unbreakable World Tour!”

It was only last month that Janet launched Rhythm Nation records and announced that a new single was on the way. Although it isn’t new music, WE ARE HERE FOR THIS. Our guess is she’ll probably release a new single before the tour kicks off. Maybe that Beyonce collab we’ve been campaigning for?!

She even gave us a sneak peek into the dancer auditions for the world tour:

Tickets go on sale June 22nd on JanetJackson.com. American Express pre-sale tickets are available Monday June 15th at 10 a.m through Friday June 19 at 10 p.m. We’re getting ours, are you!?

The full North American tour list is below:

8/31/15 Pepsi Live at Rogers, Arena, Vancouver, BC

9/2/15 Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, AB

9/4/15 Rexall Place, Edmonton, AB

9/5/15 Revolution Place, Grande Prairie, AB

9/7/15 SaskTel Centre, Saskatoon, SK

9/8/15 MTS Centre, Winnipeg, MB

9/11/15 Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI

9/12/15 PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH

9/15/15 Air Canada Centre, Toronto

9/17/15 Walnut Creek Amphitheatre Raleigh, NC

9/18/15 PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, NC

9/20/15 American Airlines Arena, Miami, FL

9/23/15 Amway Arena, Orlando, FL

9/24/15 Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

9/26/15 Chastain Park Amphitheatre, Atlanta, GA

9/27/15 Ascend Amphitheater, Nashville, TN

9/29/15 Fedex Forum Memphis, TN

9/30/15 Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

10/9/15 Axis @ Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas, NV

10/10/15 Axis @ Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas, NV

10/13/15 Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, San Francisco, CA

10/14/15 Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, San Francisco, CA

10/16/15 The Forum, Los Angeles, CA

10/17/15 Viejas Arena, San Diego, CA

10/19/15 Comerica Theatre, Phoenix, AZ

10/21/15 Santa Barbara Bowl, Santa Barbara, CA

10/22/15 Santa Barbara Bowl, Santa Barbara, CA

10/24/15 Energy Solutions Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

10/25/15 Pepsi Center, Denver, CO

10/27/15 Sprint Center, Kansas City, MO

10/29/15 Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis, MO

10/30/15 CenturyLink, Center Omaha, NE

11/1/15 Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

11/3/15 Chicago Theatre, Chicago, IL

11/4/15 Chicago Theatre, Chicago, IL

11/12/15 Neal S. Blaisdell Center Arena, Honolulu, HI

