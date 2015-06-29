Talking about tweeting things into existence! Back in 2010, five whole years before they got together, Meek Mill tweeted he was going to get with Nicki Minaj.

Maybe he didn’t get the memo that she was dating her then-hypeman and boyfriend, Safaree Samuels, and they had been together, at that time, for 10 years. But Meek got the girl in the end, which is all that matters.

The two confirmed their relationship back in April, and have posted their romance proudly and frequently on their social media accounts ever since. Nicki posted a photo of them last night after the BET Awards, where she and the Dreams Worth More Than Money rapper performed. It was a big night for the two, especially since Meek decided to drop his album a day ahead of schedule after the show.

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

Nicki Minaj Speaks About Break-Up, Being Pro-Choice In Rolling Stone

Are Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Engaged?

Safaree Samuels Fires Shots At Nicki Minaj In New Tell-All Song

#RelationshipGoals: Meek Mill Predicted He’d Date Nicki Minaj 5 Years Ago was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On Hot 96.3: