Wiz Khalifa’s “See You Again” Tied For Longest Running Number One Hip-Hop Song

Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s “See You Again” is a Billboard grand slam.
The Furious 7 tribute song is currently on its 12th week at the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100. “See You Again” is officially tied with Eminem’s 2002 smash “Lose Yourself” and the Black Eyed Peas’ 2009 hit “Boom Boom Pow” for the longest running hip-hop song at number one.
Before Eminem, Wiz, and the Black Eyed Peas, Diddy’s “Missing You” dedication to Biggie sat at number one for 11 weeks in 1997. Competition on the charts is getting tight, but hopefully Wiz can keep his top spot for a 13th week.
Congrats!
SOURCE: Billboard | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty
