Boxer Willie Nelson Addresses Dissing Detroit + Sends Message To Dej Loaf [VIDEO]

After a heated altercation between Willie Nelson (23-2-1, 13 KOS) from Cleveland and undefeated rising star Tony Harrison (21-0, 19 KOS) from Detroit took place during a press conference for their match on ESPN this Saturday, Nelson sat down with ACThePlug of HOT 107.5.

Watch the video above as Nelson addressed the verbal altercation and confirmed he loves the city of Detroit. Nelson went on to shoot his shot at Dej Loaf stating he wants to put it on her in more ways than one so she can write a song about him a la “Me, U & Hennessy.” Nelson and AC also discussed his upcoming fight, his favorite Cleveland music and more.

Catch Willie Nelson fighting Tony Harrison as well as the main event fighters undefeated Welterweight World Champion Keith “One Time” Thurman (25-0, 21 KOs) against former world champion Luis Collazo (36-6, 19 KOs) Saturday July 11 for Premier Boxing Champions on ESPN beginning at 9 p.m. E.T.

