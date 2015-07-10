Boxer Willie Nelson Addresses Dissing Detroit + Sends Message To Dej Loaf [VIDEO]

After a heated altercation between Willie Nelson (23-2-1, 13 KOS) from Cleveland and undefeated rising star Tony Harrison (21-0, 19 KOS) from Detroit took place during a press conference for their match on ESPN this Saturday, Nelson sat down with ACThePlug of HOT 107.5.
Tony Harrison Verbally Assassinates Willie Nelson At ESPN Press Conference?! [VIDEO]
Watch the video above as Nelson addressed the verbal altercation and confirmed he loves the city of Detroit. Nelson went on to shoot his shot at Dej Loaf stating he wants to put it on her in more ways than one so she can write a song about him a la “Me, U & Hennessy.” Nelson and AC also discussed his upcoming fight, his favorite Cleveland music and more.
Keith Thurman Talks Knocking Out Collazo, Fighting Floyd Mayweather Hip Hop and More [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
Catch Willie Nelson fighting Tony Harrison as well as the main event fighters undefeated Welterweight World Champion Keith “One Time” Thurman (25-0, 21 KOs) against former world champion Luis Collazo (36-6, 19 KOs) Saturday July 11 for Premier Boxing Champions on ESPN beginning at 9 p.m. E.T.
world champion Luis Collazo (36-6, 19 KOs) Saturday July 11 for Premier Boxing Champions on ESPN beginning at 9 p.m. E.T.
Tony Harrison On Coaching Detroit Youth Football, Girlfriends, Knocking Out Nelson and Becoming Mr. ESPN [VIDEO]
Celebrities Sit Ringside For Mayweather vs. Pacquiao Fight Night
Celebrities Sit Ringside For Mayweather vs. Pacquiao Fight Night
1. Nicki MinajSource: 1 of 20
2. Lil Wayne and Christina MilianSource: 2 of 20
3. Charles BarkleySource: 3 of 20
4. Claire Danes, Bridgid Coulter and Don CheadleSource: 4 of 20
5. Michael Eric DysonSource: 5 of 20
6. Charlotte MckinneySource: 6 of 20
7. Liev SchreiberSource: 7 of 20
8. Michael KeatonSource: 8 of 20
9. Antoine Fuqua and Jake GyllenhaalSource: 9 of 20
10. Denzel Washington Director Antoine FuquaSource: 10 of 20
11. Boxer Shane Mosley and Bella GonzalezSource: 11 of 20
12. Bryant JenningsSource: 12 of 20
13. Boxer Felix VerdejoSource: 13 of 20
14. Michael J. FoxSource: 14 of 20
15. Comedian Niecy Nash and Jay TuckerSource: 15 of 20
16. Don Cheadle and Bow WowSource: 16 of 20
17. Reggie MillerSource: 17 of 20
18. William Bumpus Jr. and TV personality Gayle KingSource: 18 of 20
19. Mike TysonSource: 19 of 20
20. Drew BarrymoreSource: 20 of 20
Boxer Willie Nelson Addresses Dissing Detroit + Sends Message To Dej Loaf [VIDEO] was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com