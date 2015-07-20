Entertainment
Kim Kardashian Allegedly Gets North West Her Own Personal Trainer

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian‘s body is a major part of her empire; so much so that the star broke the internet by showing off her ass-ets.

Now, it looks as though the hot mom is getting her daughter into the workout habit early. According to reports, Kim got North West her very own personal trainer.

A source tells Radar Online:

“She has one of her guys work out with North at the end of her session, once or twice a week. They teach her fun stuff like stretches and other basic aerobics, nothing strenuous.”

If North grows up to be anything like her mom, she’ll be thanking Kim one day for the head-start on fitness. The source added:

“[Kim] wants her to be a perfect physical specimen, and she thinks it’s perfectly normal to want to get North in shape at such an early age.”

Instagram Photo

But Kim seems to be more lenient with her two-year-old daughter’s eating habits than her own. She shared the adorable pic above of North preparing to devour a chocolate treat…

Instagram Photo

And the end result. How cute is she?

SOURCE: Radar Online 

