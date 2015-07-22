Randy Kessler Weighs In On Scott Disick & Kourtney Kardashian [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Randy Kessler, attorney to the stars, is back to answering your questions on air! But first, he weighs on Scott Disick and Koutney Kardashians legal split Click on the audio player to hear what he has to say about child support, stalker ex-girlfriends and more, on The Russ Parr Morning Show.

