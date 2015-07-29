NFL Player Robbed By His Own Teammate [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Supaken has your sports report, straight from the streets! Jonathan Martin retires at 24 years old, Bernard Berrian was robbed by his own teammate while at a barbecue, and plus, will Tom Brady sue to get his suspension repealed? Click on the audio player to hear about that and more on The Russ Parr Morning Show.

