Miguel “NWA” (NEW VIDEO)

Miguel is giving fans as much of a music experience as they have missed over the last couple of years, as he’s just dropped some new visuals.

The WILDHEART singer just released the music video to his track “NWA,” which he released last month into a clip along with “…goingtohell” and “Coffee.”

Miguel is making sure that we get the full effect of his new sound, releasing a much longer set of visuals for the somber, funk song this time around, with a feature from Kurupt.

Check out the new video for “NWA” above, and let us know your thoughts.

