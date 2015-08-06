Bill Cosby Will Testify In Underage Sexual Assault Case This Fall

Nearly ten years after Bill Cosby spoke about his extramarital affairs and the reports against him for sexual assault, the comedian will again be deposed this fall for accusations he molested a 15-year-old at the Playboy Mansion in 1974.

Cosby was ordered by a Los Angeles superior court judge Tuesday to answer questions about Judy Huth, who accused the comedian of molesting her, The Guardian reports. Huth’s attorney Gloria Allred is also counsel to four separate women seeking damages against Cosby.

“We are pleased that we will now be able to move ahead without further delay on Ms Huth’s case,” Allred said in a statement. There was no immediate comment from Cosby’s legal team.

Cosby’s team approached Huth for a deposition first, but the court decided Cosby will give a sworn testimony Oct. 9, with Huth answering questions from Cosby’s team on Oct. 15. In the comedian’s last deposition, he confessed to giving women sedative drugs such as Quaaludes before engaging in sexual affairs, but insists no criminal action was taken.

In total, 46 women have lodged assault accusations against Cosby.

The comedian settled out of court in his last deposition in 2005 with former Temple University employee Andrea Constand. His wife Camille Cosby has stood by him throughout the furor, claiming many of the women consented to taking drugs and having sex with her husband.

