WTLCIndyNews: Indiana Black Expo And #YLM Join Renewed Call For Police Body Cams In Indy

Indiana Black Expo and the Your Life Matters Initiative have joined the frey in calling for Indianapolis police to wear body cameras. This is in the wake of the latest police-action shooting in the city voicing support for the technology. In that incident, three Indianapolis Metro Police Department officers opened fire at 15-year-old Andre Green, killing him on Sunday. The organizations released a joint statement on Tuesday saying, “We must follow the lead of other police departments and require that all members of IMPD wear body cameras. Having a video of all police officer shootings will provide more transparency for our community. Body cams are also known to reduce officer shootings and deter officers from inappropriate conduct.” City officials are also responding to the call for more cameras. Mayor Greg Ballard’s office says it’ll include roughly $200,000 for body cameras in a budget proposal being delivered to the City-County Council next week. Ballard’s numbers top $2 million to put the cameras on all of the patrol officers in the force. IMPD officials say their officers opened fire on Green because their lives were endangered, but at least one witness has called the shooting unjustified. Some community members gathered on Monument Circle in downtown Indy on Tuesday night to protest Green’s killing.

