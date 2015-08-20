Look Who’s Polling Right Behind Donald Trump & Hillary Clinton…Deez Nuts — We’re Not Kidding

So, a 15 year old using the name ‘Deez Nuts’ is running for President. And 9% of North Carolina would vote for him… pic.twitter.com/X3lsNnKuO3 — Norm Kelly (@norm) August 20, 2015

Who is Deez Nuts, the Independent 2016 presidential candidate who is reportedly polling at 9 percent in North Carolina against Republican and Democratic frontrunners Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton?

Well, Brady Olson, 15, filed to run for President of the United States with the FEC on July 26 as Deez Nuts, sparking a Twitter trend, according to The Daily Beast.

The high school sophomore is the son of a farmer and a dental assistant who lives in rural Iowa. He tells the news outlet that he was inspired by the story of Limberbutt McCubbins, a cat from Kentucky seeking the Democratic nomination for president.

From The Daily Beast:

According to a Public Policy Polling survey released Wednesday, almost one in 10 Tar Heel State voters would vote for him in a race between Nuts, Donald Trump, and Hillary Clinton…. “It started because somebody emailed us under the name Deez Nuts,” says Jim Williams, an issue polling specialist a Public Policy Polling. “He said, ‘I’m Deez Nuts. I’m running. Here’s my filing statement. Would you poll me?’” Williams thought “this is something Public Policy Polling would do,” so he squared Nuts off against Trump and Clinton in Minnesota a few weeks ago. He polled at 7 percent.

Surprise, Deez Nuts has roots in hip-hop. Digg breaks it down like this:

Deez Nuts is a video remix series containing a clip of Internet personality WelvenDaGreat saying the phrase “deez nuts” into a phone, which is often added as the punchline into a variety of videos on Instagram and Vine.

On December 15th, 1992, hip hop artist Dr. Dre released his debut studio album The Chronic, which featured a track titled “Deeez Nuuuts.” During the song’s intro, rapper Snoop Dogg can be heard telling a “deez nuts” joke to a woman on the phone (shown below).

What do you think about Deez Nuts?

