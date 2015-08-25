Prince “This Could Be Us” (NEW MUSIC)

TIDAL strikes again.

Prince joins the long list of artists who’ve decided to exclusively premiere their music on Jay Z’s streaming service. The legendary musician made the announcement that he was joining #TeamTIDAL earlier this month with a statement:

“After one meeting, it was obvious that Jay Z and the team he has assembled at TIDAL recognize and applaud the effort that real musicians put in2 their craft 2 achieve the very best they can at this pivotal time in the music industry. Secondly, TIDAL have honored Us with a non-restrictive arrangement that once again allows Us to continue making art in the fashion We’ve grown accustomed 2 and We’re Extremely grateful 4 their generous support. And lastly, in the tech-savvy, real-time world We all live in 2day, everything is faster. From its conception and that one & only meeting, HITNRUN took about 90 days 2 prepare its release. If that’s what freedom feels like, HITNRUN is what it sounds like.”

His first release with the site is the lead single off forthcoming album HITNRUN. “This Could Be Us” is quintessential Prince – very freaky, very “vibey,” and very positive.

“You say you ain’t ready, baby got steady, you ain’t ready for us,” he croons.

Prince is slated to exclusively release his album HITNRUN on the service September 7. Stream “This Could Be Us” over at TIDAL.

Prince Joso's Swaggiest Moments (PHOTOS) 27 photos Launch gallery Prince Joso's Swaggiest Moments (PHOTOS) 1. Prince Joso shows us how to rock a dope 'fit. 1 of 27 2. Versace, Versace, Versace! 2 of 27 3. Prince Joso looks just like Fab in this Hip-Hop selfie. 3 of 27 4. Prince Joso looks just like Fab in this Hip-Hop selfie. 4 of 27 5. Prince Joso posts up for a quick photo in his winter gear. 5 of 27 6. Even baby Johan was too cute for words. 6 of 27 7. Post up, kid! 7 of 27 8. This kid's already a heartbreaker. 8 of 27 9. Shine bright, Johan. 9 of 27 10. Prince Joso is the apple of his dad's eye! 10 of 27 11. Cutie pie Johan gets smooches from his big sister. 11 of 27 12. Prince Joso goes to the movies with his pops. 12 of 27 13. You don't want to mess with him, man! 13 of 27 14. Johan swags it out with an ice cream mustache. 14 of 27 15. Prince Joso is the swaggiest kid of 'em all. 15 of 27 16. Even while he plays, Johan looks cool. 16 of 27 17. Father and son time. 17 of 27 18. Joso, in case you ain't know so! 18 of 27 19. Swag. 19 of 27 20. Joso, in case you ain't know so! 20 of 27 21. Superman to the rescue. 21 of 27 22. Look at little Johan's pose. 22 of 27 23. And he's smart too! 23 of 27 24. Joso in the cut? That's a scary sight.... 24 of 27 25. Joso, in case you ain't know so. 25 of 27 26. Sleep swag. 26 of 27 27. Holiday swag. 27 of 27 Skip ad Continue reading Prince Joso’s Swaggiest Moments (PHOTOS) Prince Joso's Swaggiest Moments (PHOTOS)

Prince “This Could Be Us” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com