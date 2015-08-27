Fetty Wap Reveals The Cover To His Debut Self-Titled Album

Fetty Wap has been keeping fans all the way up on their toes as far as his debut album, and now we’re getting closer and closer to the date.

The “Trap Queen” vocalist finally gave his hardcore fans a sign that the project is on the way, as he unveiled the artwork on his Instagram page.

Fetty even revealed the official release date for the project, which is self-titled, letting fans know they can go cop a full Fetty project on September 25.

After a major year of topping the charts with four singles, there is no stopping this Remy Boy. Check out the cover art above.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

