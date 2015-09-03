Don’t Miss Jazmine Sullivan On ‘Verses and Flow’ Tonight!

As the fifth season of Verses and Flow continues, the R&B guests continue to impress.

On this week’s episode the performer who’s sure to dominate the stage is Jazmine Sullivan. The talented singer originally broke on the scene in 2008 with her smash hit “Need U Bad,” thanks to a superstar assist from the legendary Missy Elliott. She quickly followed up her debut hit with the infectious “Bust Your Windows,” which struck a chord with so many people. Spoken word artists, 18-year-old Morgan “Momo” Butler, Malachi Byrd, newcomer Amin Drew Law and seasoned veteran Ed Mabrey will hit the stage as well.

Check out a clip from Verses and Flow above and be sure to check out the full episode tonight, hosted by Laz Alonso at 10 PM tonight.

