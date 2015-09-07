Chevy Woods Reveals The Best Advice Wiz Khalifa Has Ever Given Him [EXCLUSIVE]

After providing us with a blistering cold verse for #LastCall, Chevy Woods breaks down how he initially developed his love for music, and the way his neighborhood played an integral role in his sound. The Taylorgang rapper also speaks on the best piece of advice he received from his label-mate Wiz Khalifa. Check it out in the clip above.

