Music
Home

Selena Gomez “Same Old Love” (NEW MUSIC)

Leave a comment

Instagram Photo

Selena Gomez is excited to present her new album to the masses.

While we wait for Revival, the Latina singer continues to release new music to keep us on our toes. Gomez recently released the A$AP Rocky-assisted single “Good For You,” and today, we’re privileged to hear another new joint called “Same Old Love.”

In her new single, Selena sings about feeling tired of dealing with that “same old love,” and all of the emotional pain she has endured. “I’m not spending any time, wasting tonight on you, I know, I’ve heard it all, So don’t you try and change your mind, Cause I won’t be changing too, you know,” sings Selena, who’s also joined by Charli XCX on the chorus.

Listen to the track below and stay tuned for her new album Revival, out October 9. Is this about Bieber, or what?

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

Summer Of Sony Pictures - Selena Gomez

20 Gorgeous Photos Of Selena Gomez

13 photos Launch gallery

20 Gorgeous Photos Of Selena Gomez

Continue reading 20 Gorgeous Photos Of Selena Gomez

20 Gorgeous Photos Of Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez “Same Old Love” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com

New Music , revival , Same Old Love , Selena Gomez

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close