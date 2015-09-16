Logic Announces “The Incredible True Story” Album & Unveils Artwork

It’s been a year since Maryland rapper Logic released his debut Under Pressure. But quicker than we expected, the Def Jam rapper is back with his sophomore follow-up, titled The Incredible True Story.

Just last week, Logic dropped a trailer for his new album, which received over 300,000 views on YouTube. Clearly people are excited.

Today, Logic returned to social media to unveil the album artwork:

No word on when the full-length record will officially drop, but it’s slated to hit iTunes sometime this fall.

SOURCE: Twitter

