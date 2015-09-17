Entertainment
Caitlyn Jenner Is Seeking To Officially Change Her Legal Name & Gender

The 2015 ESPYS - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Caitlyn Jenner is making another major move to make her identity official, as the 65-year-old is seeking to change her legal name and gender.

According to reports, the I Am Cait star has filed documents with the Superior Court of California as of yesterday, asking that her legal name be changed to “Caitlyn Marie Jenner.”

The documents read:

“Petitioner now seeks to change her legal name and gender pursuant to California Code of Civil Procedure … in order to conform to her gender identity,”

Reports also say that she has requested that some personal details of her remain private as she has been receiving “unwelcome negative attention from private citizens, including threats of bodily harm.”

The process will result in a brand new birth certificate being issued to Caitlyn, with her gender being listed as female.

We’re proud of Caitlyn and all that she has accomplished this year.

