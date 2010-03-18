Sade Addresses Critics Who Say She Can’t Sing

From BlackVoices:

Singer Sade has responded to UK critics who chastise her singing abilities in a cover story for the British lifestyle magazine Pride.

“It can be very hostile in England – not just to me, to everybody. England’s like a sour old auntie. You go and stay with her although she criticizes you all the time and doesn’t treat you right, even when you’re doing your best. But you keep on loving her, in a certain way. And then you die. Those b@#$%es always outlive you!”

Love her.

After more than a decade-long hiatus, Sade’s latest CD ‘Soldier of Love’ has already sold more than one million copies since it was released on February 8, and it debuted at #1.