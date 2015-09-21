ClassicManMondays: DaMoni McCann of Indy

Each week, I highlight a man doing some remarkable things in our community here in Nap with a segment entitled ‘Classic Man Monday’. Here is a copy of this week’s email sent to us at briansworldshow@gmail.com

Dear Brian James, Love the new segment you added to the show! We need to highlight some more of the positives of our community! I heard it on the radio last Monday and couldn’t help but think that my good friend and hero, Damoni McCann should be the classic man for this Monday. Damoni and I grew up together and stayed close all thru these years. He moved away from our neighborhood on Post but we stayed in touch. I got into a really bad car accident nearly two years ago on a trip to Ohio and couldn’t work for some time. My job was dragging their feet on the workman’s comp (won’t say no names) and my kid’s were suffering because of that. I didn’t know what was going to happen to us, it really didn’t feel like we were going to survive. Moni knew the whole story and decided to step in helping to provide for myself and my kids. He also helped nurse me back to health after the surgeries and when I tried to pay him back he wouldn’t accept it. He is a hero and should be the classic man for today! God bless him Rasheeda

Wow! What a story! Truly grateful for your submission and happy that someone like Mr. McCann came into your life! He truly sounds like quite the character and someone more than worthy of receiving our Classic Man Award for this Monday! God bless him and his endeavors and I pray for your continued health and improvement. Be blessed! Thank you Mr. McCann for your kind heart and being a good role model for other males to look up to! Bless you brother.

Got someone you want to nominate? Send their story to briansworldshow@gmail.com.

BJ

