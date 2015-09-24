Nelly has been prepping the release of his newest music video for “The Fix” with Jeremih, and we’re getting a look at what’s to come for fans.

The St. Louis native is seen on set of the upcoming visuals, where he features his girlfriend Miss Jackson as the video’s leading lady.

Sampling Marvin Gaye’s “Sexual Healing,” Jeremih sings some beautiful cords for the DJ Mustard and Mike Free-produced song’s catchy hook, with the video directed by Aristotle Torres.

Nelly and Miss Jackson look quite cozy as they sit together on a couch at the iconic Sheats-Goldstein residence, with their undeniable chemistry on full display.

We’ll have to see what happens next when the video drops in the near future. Stay tuned.

PHOTO CREDIT: Joshua Sobel

Behind The Scenes: Nelly & Miss Jackson Get Cozy On Set Of “The Fix” Music Video With Jeremih was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 96.3: