Cathriona White, Girlfriend Of Actor Jim Carrey, Commits Suicide

The 28-year-old girlfriend of actor Jim Carrey has reportedly committed suicide, according to the entertainment website TMZ.

Cathriona White, said to be the on-again/off-again lover of Carrey, recently reconnected with the comedian in May. The two started dating in 2012.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that White’s body was found in a Los Angeles residence Monday night. White, who took to Twitter to post what resembled a goodbye on Sept. 24, left a suicide note addressed to Carrey, the site reports. The two reportedly broke up the same day.

Signing off Twitter, I hope I have been a light to my nearest and dearest. ✌🏼️❤️ to yo all — Cathriona white (@littleirishcat) September 24, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

From TMZ:

Law enforcement tells us they believe she died from an overdose of drugs — pills were next to her body. We’re told 2 friends found Cathriona last night when they went to check on her.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated with the latest.

