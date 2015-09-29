Black Women Denied Entry Into Popular London Club For Being “Too Dark” & “Too Fat”

A group of Black women are speaking out against a trendy London nightclub after they were denied entry for being “too fat” and “too dark,” The Voice reports.

The women spoke to the London-based newspaper this week after their unpleasant and reportedly racist experience with the West End nightclub DSTRKT, a venue that boasts attendance by stars such as Jay Z, Drake, and Rihanna.

Zalika Miller, Lin Mei, Symeon Brown, and Tasha Campbell arrived at the club on Saturday after they were invited by a promoter named Daniel. Mei told reporters she and her friends initially weren’t allowed in because the venue was at capacity. However, she noticed the club was still allowing White women entry. After Mei spoke to Daniel, he informed them that Ugo Allessio (the manager) wanted to see the women first.

The Clutch reports:

Allessio requested the women line up against a wall across the street so he could size them up via closed circuit TV. “When I told the girls they were disgusted,” Mei said. Minutes later, Daniel met the women outside and told them they wouldn’t be allowed into DSTRKT. “Daniel came over to me and stated it’s because the girls are too dark,” Mei explained via email. Daniel, Mei said, was confused because he felt all of the women were attractive, but the manager of the club wouldn’t budge. Faced with this upsetting info, Mei went to speak with Allessio to see why the group was being turned away. According to Mei, Allessio said she could come in (she’s biracial), but her friends could not.

Mei posted text messages between herself and Daniel on social media, creating a safe space for many Black women to come forward and talk about their own experiences at the high-end club and its discriminatory door policy.

The women have planned a protest at DSTRKT. The club — which ironically has a slew of popular Black celebrities, including singer Omarion, Justine Skye and Chris Brown’s former girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, hosting parties this week — have yet to release an official statement.

The women have reached out to Tran asking her to cancel her appearance tonight. Tran spoke to reporters about the incident:

“It’s unfortunate to hear about something like that especially something that I’m part of. “I’m half African-American too. I have godsisters and family who have darker skin as well. I don’t support any sort of discrimination. I love people for who they are.”

The ladies’ protest is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. on Thursday.

What do you think of the club’s alleged door policy? Sound off in the comment section below.

SOURCE: The Voice, The Clutch | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

SEE ALSO:

George Zimmerman Retweets Image of Slain Trayvon Martin

Here Are 16 Black & Famous Republicans You Probably Didn’t Know About

Don’t Miss Our Hottest Stories! Get The NewsOne Flip App for iPhone: Flip, Skip — Or Send Us a Tip!

Black Women Denied Entry Into Popular London Club For Being “Too Dark” & “Too Fat” was originally published on newsone.com

Also On Hot 96.3: