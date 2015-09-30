So This Happened: Chicago School Makes Special Needs Student Wear Black Trash Bag

Mom Demands Answers After Her Special-Needs Son Is Put In Trash Bag At Kindergarten http://t.co/k8aJKo5pVqpic.twitter.com/tTFwThpOmj — DiscoveryID (@DiscoveryID) September 28, 2015

The Chicago mother of a 5-year-old special needs child is demanding answers from Chicago Public School officials after she discovered him covered in a black trash bag at school, according to the Washington Post.

In the shocking story, Nyesha Terry alleges that she discovered her son Lloyd wearing a trash bag at Wentworth Elementary School last month on multiple occasions. He is non-verbal and suffers from epilepsy, the report says.

Per Crime Feed:

Calling the teacher’s actions dangerous, disrespectful, and unnecessary, Terry reportedly took up the issue with the woman in question. The teacher claimed she put Lloyd in the “poncho” to prevent his shirt from getting wet (saliva often dribbles from his mouth due to his epilepsy) and to stop him from getting him sick. The school reportedly has bibs and extra clothing they could have changed him into, however, and it’s unclear why Lloyd had been isolated from the other students. Checking in on Lloyd the next day, Terry was flabbergasted after finding her five-year-old in the exact same conditions. From there, she spoke with the principal and also reached out to Chicago Public Schools and has yet to receive an official response or explanation.

Since then, Chicago Public Schools officials called the incident “inexcusable” and have launched an investigation, writes The Inquisitir.

We are pleased the school system has launched a probe into these outrageous allegations. If true, we hope appropriate disciplinary action is taken to address the abhorrent treatment of an innocent child.

SOURCE: Washington Post, Crime Feed, The Inquisitir | PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter

SEE ALSO:

Gallery: A Photo Recap of CBCF ALC 2015

FBI To Finally Collect & Publish Info About Police-Involved Fatal Shootings

Don’t Miss Our Hottest Stories! Get The NewsOne Flip App for iPhone: Flip, Skip — Or Send Us a Tip!

So This Happened: Chicago School Makes Special Needs Student Wear Black Trash Bag was originally published on newsone.com

Also On Hot 96.3: