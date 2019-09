For the first time ever exclusively with The Morning Heat on Hot 107.5, Terry Flenory of BMF discusses Big Meech, The BMF Movement, Black Lives Matter, President Barack Obama, the city of Detroit and so much more from prison.

Listen and enjoy the exclusive interview below:

