LeBron James Ditches McDonald’s For Blaze Pizza

If there’s one thing that we know about LeBron James, it’s that the brother has commitment issues. We all know about the Cleveland debacle a few years ago. Now, it appears LeBron will be chucking the deuces a la Chris Brown to McDonald’s, according to CNBC.

After serving as the face of McDonald’s campaign for several years, LBJ decided to not renew his contract with the company. Instead, Bron has decided to take his talents over to Blaze Pizza.

In a statement, McDonald’s thanked Bron for his services.

“We have enjoyed watching LeBron James grow from a McDonald’s All-American to a world-class champion and businessman. We greatly appreciate the exciting experiences and engagement he’s provided McDonald’s customers and his support of Ronald McDonald House Charities over the past several years. While the parties mutually decided to end the relationship, we wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

In a statement, Blaze Pizza showered Bron with admiration and praise for joining the squad.

“Significantly expanding his role, this wide-ranging deal will see James directly involved in the brand’s marketing activities through advertising, social media, in-store appearances and other company campaigns.”

Blaze is quickly on the rise. After its third year of operations, it amassed an incredible $70.3 million in sales.We can now add Blaze to the laundry list of endorsements for LeBron, as he also has Coca Cola, Beats By Dre, and Nike on his resume.

