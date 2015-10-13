Just after Minister Louis Farrakhan completed his “barn burner” sermon at the Justice or Else rally in Washington D.C., Roland Martin, host of NewsOne Now, spoke with hip-hop pioneer and founding member of the iconic group Public Enemy, Chuck D.

During their discussion, Chuck D told Martin, “We’re really at a serious point of desperation and that’s why there was an appetite to clamor and want for Min. Farrakhan to speak longer.”

To make a statement to the American government, Chuck D said, “Black folks just need to get a passport just to symbolically make a statement in the United States of America.”

“If we’re not attached to the rest of the world, we’re going to be scattered as individuals in individual accomplishments,” said Chuck D.

He noted that, “One hundred years after 1915, which was 50 years after 1865,” many of our achievements in America amount to ‘individual’ achievements and ‘not something that we can grow from collectively.’”

When asked what was next for him after the monumental Justice or Else rally, the legendary artist said this:

“Each one teach one, and tell people that the human spirit is that we got to grow together with the earth, we got to grab ahold of us. We got to love ourselves before we can love anybody else. Not only does Black lives matter, but Black love matters,” he added.

Watch Chuck D discuss the Justice or Else rally and what’s next in the video clip above.

TV One’s NewsOne Now has moved to 7 A.M. ET, be sure to watch “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, in its new time slot on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.

SEE ALSO:

Don’t Miss Our Hottest Stories! Get The NewsOne Flip App for iPhone: Flip, Skip — Or Send Us a Tip!

this_permalink = “http://newsone.com/category/newsone-now/”; this_site = “http://newsone.com”;http://newsone.com//embed/playlist/3205621View gallery

Chuck D: Not Only Do #BlackLivesMatter, But Black Love Matters was originally published on newsone.com

Also On Hot 96.3: