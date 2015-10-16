Usher & Nas Fight Against Injustice & Victims Of Police Brutality On New Song “Chains” (NEW MUSIC)

Usher teams up with Nas and rising singer/songwriter Bibi Bourelly to raise awareness about social injustice and police brutality.
The Grammy Award-winning singer wrote and recorded “Chains” to accompany Tidal’s “#DontLookAway” interactive campaign, which addresses the importance of facing social issues head on.
Users who visit the site will be asked to enable their cameras on their laptops or smartphones. After users activate their camera-enable device, viewers will be able to look in the eyes of unarmed victims killed by police brutality or other racially motivated crimes.
In a statement, Usher explained the importance of the song and why he decided to write “Chains.”
“In writing this song, I was motivated by the events involving prejudicial injustice that are still happening today. The reality is that racial bigotry diminishes the lives of too many people in our country. We have to come together as a country to solve these problems and this is one way I can contribute. I chose to introduce the song through the ‘Don’t Look Away’ experience because it is important not only to feel the issue but to face it. The pain and suffering that these victims and their families have endured is something we must never forget. When we look away from this problem it gets worse. To fix it, we have to face it.”
Usher will perform “Chains” live at Tidal’s upcoming Tidal X: 1020 concert at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on October 20.
Click here to participate in the interactive experience surrounding Usher’s new song “Chains.”
PHOTO CREDIT: Tidal
Justice For Mike Brown: Powerful Pictures From The Ferguson Police Protests (PHOTOS)
Source:Getty
1 of 18
1. Police carrying rifles in riot gear approach a young unarmed man in Ferguson.
Source:Getty
2 of 18
2. A man protests as a wall of police hold tight in Ferguson.
Source:Getty
3 of 18
3. Officers in riot gear advance on protestors.
Source:Getty
4 of 18
4. Protestors hold their hands high in the night sky to signify they are unarmed. Michael Brown was unarmed when he was shot by a Ferguson police officer.
Source:Getty
5 of 18
5. A child covers his face with a shirt after police fire tear gas into a crowd.
Source:Getty
6 of 18
6. Officers stand guard after firing tear gas into the crowd.
Source:Getty
7 of 18
7. A man holds a sign in honor of Michael Brown, the unarmed teen who was killed by Ferguson police on Saturday, August 9, 2014.
Source:Getty
8 of 18
8. Police in a tactical vehicle travel down Ferguson streets to meet protestors.
Source:Getty
9 of 18
9. A protestor holds up a sign calling for the arrest of the officer who shot Michael Brown.
Source:Getty
10 of 18
10. Residents stand in front of a message for police, scribbled on a building in Ferguson.
Source:Getty
11 of 18
11. A man approaches a wall of police holding off protestors.
Source:Getty
12 of 18
12. A man delivers a powerful message in the form of a t-shirt.
Source:Getty
13 of 18
13. Residents flee after police fire tear gas into the crowd.
Source:Getty
14 of 18
14. A memorial of candles, flowers and stuffed animals decorate the spot where Michael Brown was shot to death.
Source:Getty
15 of 18
15. Police in riot gear and sticks stand guard at a store destroyed in Ferguson riots.
Source:Getty
16 of 18
16. A woman holds a powerful sign.
Source:Jon Swaine/Twitter
17 of 18
17. A young man shows reporters where a rubber bullet fired by Ferguson police injured him.
Source:Antonio French/Twitter
18 of 18
18. St. Louis resident and reporter on the ground Antonio French stands in the middle of a cloud after police fire tear gas into the crowd.
