Stic of Dead Prez stopped by Hot 1079 to chop it up with B High about creating classics Lets Get Free (Hip Hop, Propaganda), Revolutionary but Gangsta, and Information Age. Stic also discusses mental health, holistic wellness, social media addiction, how to take back control of your life, RBG Fit Club and much more.

STIC Of Dead Prez Breaks Down “Let’s Get Free”, Social Media Addiction, RBG Fit Club And More was originally published on Hotspotatl.com

