Kanye West Celebrated Wife Kim Kardashian’s Birthday With An Epic Surprise Because, Kanye

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian attend the Givenchy fashion show during Spring 2016 New York Fashion Week

Source: Larry Busacca / Getty

Kim Kardashian is celebrating her 35th birthday today, and we can only imagine the lavish gifts and surprises that have been in store for her.

Although she might be already have everything she needs and wants, her hubby, Kanye West, made sure to do things over the top for her on her special day.

The Yeezus rapper reportedly surprised his wife by renting out a movie theater at Westlake Cinepolis for a private screening of Romeo & Juliet.

While there’s no confirmation as to what version of the film was screened, Kim and Kanye were joined by tons of family and friends, including the likes of Kris Jenner, her boyfriend Corey Gamble, Kylie Jenner, Tyga, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and stylist Joyce Bonelli.

Khloe was said to be absent, as she is still be husband Lamar Odom‘s bedside as he is recovering in the hospital.

The venue was decked out with tons of decorations, such as K-shaped balloons and flowers arrangements that hung along the walls.

We can only imagine the kind of gifts that she got, but we can bet for now that the surprise from Yeezy was enough to make her birthday extra special.

