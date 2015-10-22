Kanye West Celebrated Wife Kim Kardashian’s Birthday With An Epic Surprise Because, Kanye

Kim Kardashian is celebrating her 35th birthday today, and we can only imagine the lavish gifts and surprises that have been in store for her.
Although she might be already have everything she needs and wants, her hubby, Kanye West, made sure to do things over the top for her on her special day.
The Yeezus rapper reportedly surprised his wife by renting out a movie theater at Westlake Cinepolis for a private screening of Romeo & Juliet.
While there’s no confirmation as to what version of the film was screened, Kim and Kanye were joined by tons of family and friends, including the likes of Kris Jenner, her boyfriend Corey Gamble, Kylie Jenner, Tyga, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and stylist Joyce Bonelli.
Khloe was said to be absent, as she is still be husband Lamar Odom‘s bedside as he is recovering in the hospital.
The venue was decked out with tons of decorations, such as K-shaped balloons and flowers arrangements that hung along the walls.
We can only imagine the kind of gifts that she got, but we can bet for now that the surprise from Yeezy was enough to make her birthday extra special.
SOURCE: GossipCop | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty
39 Times Kim Kardashian Was Pregnant & On Fleek
Source:Getty
1 of 39
1. A pregnant Kim K. lets the world in on her and Kanye's secret.
Source:Getty
2 of 39
2. We've never seen KimYe happier.
Source:Getty
3 of 39
3. Drop. dead. flawless.
Source:Splash
4 of 39
4. Who better than Kim?
Source:Splash
5 of 39
5. What these photogs want from a bish?
Source:Getty
6 of 39
6. Kim during the earlier stages of her first pregnancy.
Source:Getty
7 of 39
7. Them kurves hittin'.
Source:Getty
8 of 39
8. Kovered and klassy.
Source:Splash
9 of 39
9. Kim shows off her growing baby bump & pumps gas.
Source:Splash
10 of 39
10. Kim in koral.
Source:Getty
11 of 39
11. Beautiful.
Source:Getty
12 of 39
12. You can't ruffle Kim's feathers.
Source:Getty
13 of 39
13. Absolutely stunning at the 21st Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards.
Source:Getty
14 of 39
14. Queen.
Source:Getty
15 of 39
15. Coming for your krown.
Source:Getty
16 of 39
16. All white baby bump life.
Source:Getty
17 of 39
17. Killing shit in all black.
Source:Getty
18 of 39
18. What a beauty.
Source:Getty
19 of 39
19. Glory be to the Lord up above.
Source:Getty
20 of 39
20. Oh hey, Kim!
Source:Getty
21 of 39
21. Superior and she knows it.
Source:Getty
22 of 39
22. Still rockin' heels too.
Source:Getty
23 of 39
23. The moment she dazzled.
Source:Getty
24 of 39
24. Family love.
Source:Getty
25 of 39
25. Kim K. at the 2013 MTV Movie Awards.
Source:Getty
26 of 39
26. Minty fresh.
Source:Getty
27 of 39
27. Gotdamn!
Source:Getty
28 of 39
28. Kim's killer kurves on full display.
Source:Getty
29 of 39
29. Such a sweet 'fit.
Source:Getty
30 of 39
30. Pregnant & all, she can still rock a dress.
Source:Splash
31 of 39
31. Kanye caters to his wifey in the city.
Source:Splash
32 of 39
32. Looking good, girl.
Source:Splash
33 of 39
33. Red hot mama.
Source:Splash
34 of 39
34. Yes?
Source:Splash
35 of 39
35. Love this look.
Source:Splash
36 of 39
36. Kanye watches Kim's back.
Source:Splash
37 of 39
37. Bird's eye view.
Source:Splash
38 of 39
38. Kim is pregnant with baby number two!
Source:Splash
39 of 39
39. Pregnant in latex.
Kanye West Celebrated Wife Kim Kardashian’s Birthday With An Epic Surprise Because, Kanye was originally published on globalgrind.com