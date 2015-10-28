NEWS ROUNDUP: Third GOP Showdown To Take Place Tonight…AND MORE

The Republican presidential candidates will go head-to-head again tonight during the third GOP debate. While there are still 10 Republicans looking to become the next president, candidates Donald Trump and Ben Carson have been dominating the polls. Carson, who is a former neurosurgeon, recently surged past Trump in a national poll, as well as a poll in Iowa. The issues expected to be discussed during tonight’s debate include taxes, employment growth, what’s on the horizon for technology, and the state of the economy. Other candidates participating in the debate include Rand Paul, Jeb Bush, Chris Christie, Carly Fiorina, Marco Rubio, John Kasich, Ted Cruz, and Mike Huckabee. The showdown, which is being called “Your Money, Your Vote,” will be held at the University of Colorado Boulder. Read more.

Former NBA Player Glen Rice, Jr. Shot, Arrested for Marijuana

Former NBA player Glen Rice, Jr. was involved in an altercation this weekend that led to him being shot in the leg and getting arrested. According to reports, Rice – who currently plays in the NBA’s D-League – was wounded in the leg after a verbal argument ensued at rapper T.I.’s restaurant Scales 925 in Atlanta. One of the restaurant’s employees reportedly told officials that a group of men were asked to leave after they started arguing. When they were removed from the restaurant, the altercation spilled out onto the streets. An unidentified person fired a shot, hitting Rice in the leg. Rice attempted to leave the scene but was arrested by police officials, who later found a backpack with 240 grams of marijuana and $6,000. He was apprehended for possession of marijuana and reckless conduct. His team, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, have yet to release a statement about the incident. Read more.

Common Signs Two-Year Deal with HBO

Chicago-bred rapper Common has been featured in several onscreen projects, and now he’s looking to step behind the camera and delve deeper into the realm of production. Common has reportedly signed a two-year television deal with HBO. Under the deal, the emcee will create and produce a variety of different projects through his company Freedom Road Productions. Common is no stranger to producing. He’s currently working on a Chicago-based television drama that will appear on Showtime. As far as his other onscreen projects, he will appear in Barbershop 3, The Wiz Live!, and Suicide Squad. Read more.

Cop Who Shot and Killed White Teen Will Not be Charged

A South Carolina police officer who fatally shot 19-year-old Zachary Hammond during a drug investigation will not face any criminal charges. According to a state prosecutor, officer Mark Tiller will not be charged by the state. However, there is an ongoing investigation being conducted by the U.S. Department of Justice and no additional details will be released until they decide whether or not to bring forth charges against Tiller. Some of the local leaders are content with the outcome. “We are thankful the investigation has come to an end and shows Lt. Tiller was acting in self-defense. It is now time to start healing Seneca,” said city administrator Greg Dietterick. Read more.

