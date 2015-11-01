Happy Halloween! Some Of Your Favorite Celebrities Really Nailed Their Costumes This Year…

Halloween is the perfect opportunity to dress up in a wild way and not be judged for it.

This year, couple Jay Z and Beyonce dressed up as one of our favorite power couples, taking a page from the classic film, Coming To America. Both Jay and Bey outdid themselves in their African print-inspired ensembles, as they were headed to NYC’s 1Oak nightclub.

Chris Brown paid homage to one of his heroes, Michael Jackson, by dressing up as the werewolf in the “Thriller” video. His daughter Royalty was too cute in her adorable Ninja Turtle costume.

Since Jidenna was introduced into the public eye, many have said he and The Game look alike. Well, the L.A. rapper came through to show that, yes, the resemblance is definitely there. Game nailed the “Classic Man” for Halloween this year and single-handedly took the crown as one of the best dressed.

Check out more of your favorite celebrities in the Halloween spirit below. We must also mention that Heidi Klum totally won as Jessica Rabbit.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

2015 Celebrity Halloween Costumes 14 photos Launch gallery 2015 Celebrity Halloween Costumes 1. Draya Michele hit up Maxim's Halloween party as a super sexy Cleopatra. Source:Splash News 1 of 14 2. Lindsay Lohan rocked a sheer lace bodysuit with cat ears. Source:Splash News 2 of 14 3. LeAnn Rimes donned angel wings. Source:Splash News 3 of 14 4. Rumor Willis dressed as Magenta from "The Rocky Horror Picture Show." Source:Splash News 4 of 14 5. EJ Johnson slayed in all black. Source:Splash News 5 of 14 6. Natalie Nunn hit up the Life & Style party as Batwoman. Source:Splash News 6 of 14 7. Kendra Wilkinson stepped out in a blue wig. Source:Splash News 7 of 14 8. Demi Lovato got into the spirit as a Trap Queen. Source:Splash News 8 of 14 9. Bethenny Frankel showed off her Halloween spirit in NYC. Source:Splash News 9 of 14 10. Niecy Nash dressed as a cheetah. Source:Splash News 10 of 14 11. Aubrey O'Day as a slutty Cruella De Vil. Source:Splash News 11 of 14 12. Karrueche as Lil Kim. Source:Splash News 12 of 14 13. Michael Strahan and Kelly Ripa kicked off their show in costume - Left Shark and Katy Perry. Source:Splash News 13 of 14 14. Paris Hilton and sister Nicky Hilton Source:Splash 14 of 14 Skip ad Continue reading 2015 Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2015 Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Happy Halloween! Some Of Your Favorite Celebrities Really Nailed Their Costumes This Year… was originally published on globalgrind.com