Happy Halloween! Some Of Your Favorite Celebrities Really Nailed Their Costumes This Year…

Halloween is the perfect opportunity to dress up in a wild way and not be judged for it.

This year, couple Jay Z and Beyonce dressed up as one of our favorite power couples, taking a page from the classic film, Coming To America. Both Jay and Bey outdid themselves in their African print-inspired ensembles, as they were headed to NYC’s 1Oak nightclub.

Chris Brown paid homage to one of his heroes, Michael Jackson, by dressing up as the werewolf in the “Thriller” video. His daughter Royalty was too cute in her adorable Ninja Turtle costume.

Since Jidenna was introduced into the public eye, many have said he and The Game look alike. Well, the L.A. rapper came through to show that, yes, the resemblance is definitely there. Game nailed the “Classic Man” for Halloween this year and single-handedly took the crown as one of the best dressed.

Check out more of your favorite celebrities in the Halloween spirit below. We must also mention that Heidi Klum totally won as Jessica Rabbit.

