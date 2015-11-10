It’s been three years since Joss Stone released her sixth studio album The Soul Sessions Vol. 2, but she’s back with a new body of work – Water For Your Soul.

Inspired by reggae and hip-hop, Joss enlisted the help of revered reggae artists and son of the legendary Bob Marley, Damian Marley, to help her create 14 soulful songs. The Brit stopped by Global Grind’s offices to discuss the inspiration behind Water For Your Soul, working with Nas and Damian Marley, and the thought of forming a super group with Adele, Sam Smith, and newcomer Kwabs.

Joss’ new album is available on iTunes.

Watch our exclusive interview with the UK singer up top.

Joss Stone Talks Working With Nas, Damian Marley, & New Album “Water For Your Soul” was originally published on globalgrind.com