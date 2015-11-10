It’s been three years since Joss Stone released her sixth studio album The Soul Sessions Vol. 2, but she’s back with a new body of work – Water For Your Soul.
Inspired by reggae and hip-hop, Joss enlisted the help of revered reggae artists and son of the legendary Bob Marley, Damian Marley, to help her create 14 soulful songs. The Brit stopped by Global Grind’s offices to discuss the inspiration behind Water For Your Soul, working with Nas and Damian Marley, and the thought of forming a super group with Adele, Sam Smith, and newcomer Kwabs.
Joss’ new album is available on iTunes.
Watch our exclusive interview with the UK singer up top.
God's Son On Social Media: 25 Reasons You Should Follow Nas On Instagram
God's Son On Social Media: 25 Reasons You Should Follow Nas On Instagram
1. You get dope-ass onstage pics straight from Nasty.Source: 1 of 11
2. Like, really cool images of God's son at work.Source: 2 of 11
3. Classic family throwbacks.Source: 3 of 11
4. Up close and personal pics of his bling.Source: 4 of 11
5. His jewelry game really is on point.Source: 5 of 11
6. Vacation pics that'll make you envious.Source: 6 of 11
7. His shoe game is impeccable too.Source: 7 of 11
8. Cool artwork that calls for unity: "Place your hand with mine."Source: 8 of 11
9. And he also calls for justice. Caption: "I CANT BREATHE!!!"Source: 9 of 11
10. He lets us get a sneak peek of some in-studio shenanigans with Madonna.Source: 10 of 11
11. The time he was casually dropping some knowledge at Harvard.Source: 11 of 11
Joss Stone Talks Working With Nas, Damian Marley, & New Album “Water For Your Soul” was originally published on globalgrind.com