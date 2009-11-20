Black Friday Shoppers Guide

Local Malls and Shopping Centers



Indianapolis Malls

Circle Centre Mall:

49 W Maryland St, Indianapolis IN 46204

(317) 681-8000



Greenwood Park Mall:

1251 US Highway 31 N, Greenwood, IN 46142

(317) 881-6758



Lafayette Square:

3919 Lafayette Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46254

(317) 291-6390



The Fashion Mall at Keystone:

8702 Keystone Crossing Blvd., Indianapolis, IN 46240

(317) 574-4000



Glenbrook Square:

4201 Coldwater Boulevard, Fort Wayne , Indiana 46805

(260) 483-2119



Muncie Mall:

3501 N Granville Ave # 16, Muncie, IN 47303

(765) 282-2121



Tippecanoe Mall:

2415 Sagamore Pkwy S., Lafayette, IN 47905

(765) 448-6176



University Park Mall:

6501 Grape Rd # 334, Mishawaka, IN 46545

(574) 277-2223



Washington Square:

10202 E Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46229

(317) 899-4567

Castleton Square:

6020 East 82nd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46250

(317) 849-9993





Indiana Malls

Eastland Mall:

800 N Green River Rd, Evansville, IN 47715

800 N Green River Rd, Evansville, IN 47715

(812) 477-4848

For links to “Black Friday” Shopping (i.e. coupons, bargins, etc.) Click Here

