Black Friday Shoppers Guide

Local Malls and Shopping Centers
Indianapolis Malls
Circle Centre Mall:
49 W Maryland St, Indianapolis IN 46204
(317) 681-8000
Greenwood Park Mall:
1251 US Highway 31 N, Greenwood, IN 46142
(317) 881-6758
Lafayette Square:
3919 Lafayette Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46254
(317) 291-6390
The Fashion Mall at Keystone:
8702 Keystone Crossing Blvd., Indianapolis, IN 46240
(317) 574-4000
Glenbrook Square:
4201 Coldwater Boulevard, Fort Wayne , Indiana 46805
(260) 483-2119
Muncie Mall:
3501 N Granville Ave # 16, Muncie, IN 47303
(765) 282-2121
Tippecanoe Mall:
2415 Sagamore Pkwy S., Lafayette, IN 47905
(765) 448-6176
University Park Mall:
6501 Grape Rd # 334, Mishawaka, IN 46545
(574) 277-2223
Washington Square:
10202 E Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46229
(317) 899-4567
Castleton Square:
6020 East 82nd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46250
(317) 849-9993
Indiana Malls
Eastland Mall:
800 N Green River Rd, Evansville, IN 47715
Eastland Mall:
800 N Green River Rd, Evansville, IN 47715
(812) 477-4848
