The Weeknd & Ed Sheeran Help Out A Homeless Veteran

Just in time for Veteran's Day.

The Weeknd and Ed Sheeran both have the funds to bless whomever they like.

On Wednesday night, the stars dropped bills on a homeless veteran outside of Leonardo DiCaprio‘s birthday party in NYC. The duo exited the party one after another and were approached by a guy who said he’s an ex-soldier just looking for a warm meal.

Both stars have had amazing years, so it’s nice to see them giving back to the less fortunate. Check out the video above.

