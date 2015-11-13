The Weeknd & Ed Sheeran Help Out A Homeless Veteran

The Weeknd and Ed Sheeran both have the funds to bless whomever they like.

On Wednesday night, the stars dropped bills on a homeless veteran outside of Leonardo DiCaprio‘s birthday party in NYC. The duo exited the party one after another and were approached by a guy who said he’s an ex-soldier just looking for a warm meal.

Both stars have had amazing years, so it’s nice to see them giving back to the less fortunate. Check out the video above.

Just in time for Veteran’s Day.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: TMZ, Splash

