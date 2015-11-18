Looks like the Rich Gang reunion is true.

After Rich Home Quan alluded to a reunion with Young Thug, it appears the two ATLiens have rejoined forces for a forthcoming project.

Last month, Thugga and Quan dropped a Metro Boomin-produced track titled “Color Purple.” Just a few weeks later, Thugga and Metro had the blogs boomin’ when they fell out on social media. But the longtime collaborators have since patched up their differences. Thugga and Quan just unveiled two new songs titled “Dead On” and “Contemplate.”

Over the past few weeks, Young Thug’s been teasing the release of Slime Season 2 and his collaborative mixtape Migos Thuggin. The Atlanta rapper is actually letting his fans decide which mixtape he should drop first.

Take a listen to “Dead On” and “Contemplate” below.

“Dead On”

“Contemplate”

SOURCE: 2DB | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Young Thug & Rich Homie Quan Drop Two New Songs “Dead On” & “Contemplate” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com