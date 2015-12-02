Hillary Clinton Tweets Bus Tribute To Rosa Parks, Twitter Isn’t Here For It

Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has long been known as an advocate for Blacks and the civil rights movement, but she is still a rich White woman who represents the power and privilege on which this country was founded.

So, when Clinton’s campaign changed her “H” logo on Tuesday to incorporate an image of Rosa Parks in commemoration of the 60 year anniversary of Parks’ refusal to move to the back of the bus for a White passenger in Montgomery, Alabama, Twitter downright lost its mind.

Not only that, the civil rights icon, decked in a red dress and black hat, looks to be sitting at the back of the bus in the logo.

Rosa and her legacy are both above this. Nah. I'm not feeling it for *any* candidate. pic.twitter.com/F4CoLEMzVV — Brittany Packnett (@MsPackyetti) December 1, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

wow Hillary Clinton traveled back in time to get Rosa Parks' endorsement wow pic.twitter.com/DV1kopNA7v — allisomething jolly (@Allisomething) December 1, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

You could've at least let Rosa sit at the front of the logo @HillaryClinton. pic.twitter.com/cTGorXG5c3 — the other one (@imfromraleigh) December 1, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

So now @HillaryClinton is basically pimping Rosa Parks' legacy in her logo for black votes? Nah. Just nah. — Lester Asamoah (@LesterAS1) December 1, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Hillary Clinton's PR team needs to be stopped. That Rosa Parks-ish logo is an obscenity of cultural incompetence. — Kristen Mc Hugh (@kristenmchugh22) December 1, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

But not all of Clinton’s efforts to pay homage to Parks came under attack.

She made her second trip to Alabama Tuesday to headline the National Bar Association’s 60th anniversary of the Montgomery Bus Boycott’s Commemoration Tour. She spoke at the Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church in Montgomery about the importance of the boycott to the movement.

“We must be honest about the larger and deeper inequalities that continue to exist across our country,” Clinton said.

