Erykah Badu Responds Back To Iggy Azalea After The Soul Train Awards Shade

Neither Erykah Badu nor Iggy Azalea are strangers to Twitter beef, but they may have to duke it out for the title of clap-back queen.

After Badu called Iggy out for her interesting brand of rap while hosting the 2015 Soul Train Music Awards last week, Iggy broke her month-long Twitter silence to poke fun at the fact that she finally got online and “saw its still cool to try and discredit my 2014 accomplishments. LOL, fucking hell.”

But the unapologetic soul songstress didn’t let up. She hopped on Twitter to respond back to Azalea, tweeting:

…Well that'll be the LAST time I send an uber for you! I can guaran DAMN tee you THAT. https://t.co/gct3IUpmYC — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) December 4, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

As for Iggy, the non-stop shade being thrown her way hasn’t stopped her from making music. The “Beg For It” emcee revealed she’s waiting on other artists to record their features on her album and there are complications between her record label in the U.S. and the UK, but she’ll definitely be fancying her way back on the radio in 2016.

PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter, Getty

Erykah Badu's Most Outrageous Outfits 16 photos Launch gallery Erykah Badu's Most Outrageous Outfits 1. Bold accessories can turn overalls into a unique look. 1 of 16 2. Matching is for losers. 2 of 16 3. An extra-tall hat and a coat to match. 3 of 16 4. Making sweats look cool on 106 & Park. 4 of 16 5. She wore headphones as an accessory before everyone did. 5 of 16 6. She also did denim on denim before it was cool. 6 of 16 7. She'll rock kicks on the red carpet. 7 of 16 8. All yellow everything. 8 of 16 9. Known to pull a cowboy hat out of her collection. 9 of 16 10. Another interesting hat. 10 of 16 11. That time she rocked destroyed jeans and a muscle tee at the Grammys. 11 of 16 12. When she made feathers a fashion statement. 12 of 16 13. The bag lady. 13 of 16 14. She's never afraid to take hair risks. 14 of 16 15. She was a vibrant stand-out at the Academy Awards. 15 of 16 16. Only Erykah Badu can make a colorful windbreaker look this cool. 16 of 16 Skip ad Continue reading Erykah Badu’s Most Outrageous Outfits Erykah Badu's Most Outrageous Outfits

Erykah Badu Responds Back To Iggy Azalea After The Soul Train Awards Shade was originally published on globalgrind.com