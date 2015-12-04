Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Erykah Badu Responds Back To Iggy Azalea After The Soul Train Awards Shade

They may have to duke it out for the title of clap-back queen.

Leave a comment

Erykah Badu

Neither Erykah Badu nor Iggy Azalea are strangers to Twitter beef, but they may have to duke it out for the title of clap-back queen.

After Badu called Iggy out for her interesting brand of rap while hosting the 2015 Soul Train Music Awards last week, Iggy broke her month-long Twitter silence to poke fun at the fact that she finally got online and “saw its still cool to try and discredit my 2014 accomplishments. LOL, fucking hell.”

But the unapologetic soul songstress didn’t let up. She hopped on Twitter to respond back to Azalea, tweeting:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

As for Iggy, the non-stop shade being thrown her way hasn’t stopped her from making music. The “Beg For It” emcee revealed she’s waiting on other artists to record their features on her album and there are complications between her record label in the U.S. and the UK, but she’ll definitely be fancying her way back on the radio in 2016.

PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter, Getty 

2014 Essence Music Festival - Day 4

Erykah Badu's Most Outrageous Outfits

16 photos Launch gallery

Erykah Badu's Most Outrageous Outfits

Continue reading Erykah Badu’s Most Outrageous Outfits

Erykah Badu's Most Outrageous Outfits

Erykah Badu Responds Back To Iggy Azalea After The Soul Train Awards Shade was originally published on globalgrind.com

awards , beef , erykah badu , Iggy Azalea , shade , Soul Train , Twitter

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close