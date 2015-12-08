Y’all know Prince doesn’t like streaming services (except TIDAL) or sharing free music on the internet, but after much pressure, the elusive icon has unleashed a lost cover of Radiohead’s “Creep.”

Don’t know if you remember, but Prince performed a cover of “Creep” during his 2008 set at Coachella Music Festival. Of course the cover surfaced on the ‘net, but in true Prince fashion, the legendary star kept removing it.

While speaking to the Associated Press, Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke was surprised to learn that Prince wanted it off the ‘net.

“Really? He’s blocked it?” said Thom Yorke. “Surely we should block it. Hang on a moment. Well, tell him to unblock it. It’s our … song.”

Just a few hours later, Prince tweeted (but has since deleted) “CREEP…..LIVE” with a link to the song.

Well, this is what you all wanted. Enjoy.

SOURCE: EW | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

COOL ASS COVERS: Listen To The Lost Cover Of Prince Singing Radiohead’s “Creep” was originally published on globalgrind.com