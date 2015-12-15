Fetty Wap & Monty “Merry Xmas” (NEW MUSIC)

All Fetty Wap wants for Christmas is a trap queen.

On the heels of announcing his “Welcome To The Zoo” tour with Post Malone, Fetty Wap and his Zoo Gang homie Monty drop a jam just in time for the holidays.

“This is Merry Christmas to you, we’re all in love during Christmas, it’s true/ and all I want for Christmas is you,” croons Fetty.

One thing to take away from this song? Gangstas love Christmas, too.

Fetty’s For My Fans EP is currently available for download. Stay tuned for more of Fetty’s takeover in 2016.

PHOTO CREDIT: Donald Traill for Invision for Footaction

