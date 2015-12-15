Music
Home

Fetty Wap & Monty “Merry Xmas” (NEW MUSIC)

Leave a comment

Fetty Wap

All Fetty Wap wants for Christmas is a trap queen.

On the heels of announcing his “Welcome To The Zoo” tour with Post Malone, Fetty Wap and his Zoo Gang homie Monty drop a jam just in time for the holidays.

“This is Merry Christmas to you, we’re all in love during Christmas, it’s true/ and all I want for Christmas is you,” croons Fetty.

One thing to take away from this song? Gangstas love Christmas, too.

Fetty’s For My Fans EP is currently available for download. Stay tuned for more of Fetty’s takeover in 2016.

PHOTO CREDIT: Donald Traill for Invision for Footaction 

Fetty Wap,

17 Photos Of Fetty Wap Living The Good Life

3 photos Launch gallery

17 Photos Of Fetty Wap Living The Good Life

Continue reading 17 Photos Of Fetty Wap Living The Good Life

17 Photos Of Fetty Wap Living The Good Life

Fetty Wap & Monty “Merry Xmas” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com

Fetty Wap , monty , New Music

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close