Tyrese & Ginuwine Go At It Over TGT Breakup

Tyrese, Ginuwine, and Tank are a group no more. TGT have decided to break up – and they did it in a very public way.

Tyrese took to Instagram to announce that the three kings were no more and according to him, it was pretty much all Ginuwine’s fault.

The “Pony” singer didn’t take too kindly to Tyrese’s words, so he posted some of his own.

Both posts have been taken down, but Tyrese is still dropping some subs. He wrote:

“You reach out your hand… Build people UP… Put people ON… Expose them to your blessed life and lifestyle… They talk shit, year you down and spread your business to make themselves look BIGGER and more important that what they really are.”

Hopefully they’ll get this situated.

