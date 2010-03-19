Uh-O, Mike Tyson, Pigeon’s + Animal Planet?

I know, its a lot to take in, but former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson is at it again, this time it’s for pigeon racing.

What, pigeon racing? Damn straight :) Mike has landed a deal with Animal Planet for a new cable TV series called “Taking on Tyson.” (LOL) The network claims they’ll introduce viewers to the “intensely competive and bizzarrely fascinating” world of pigeon racing. According to reports, Tyson has been raising and tending about 350 pigeons for about 5 yrs.

The show will begin airing in 2011. PETA has now got involved asking Animal Planet to clip the show’s wings and air programs that defend animals instead of expoiting them. I’m sorry I thought Tyson was being exploited, not the birds :)

Will you watch the show?

