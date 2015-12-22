Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez has had a horrible week after being de-crowned at the Miss Universe pageant in front of the whole world.

You’ve got to literally be living under a rock if you haven’t heard about Steve Harvey‘s mix-up, a mistake that has reportedly caused Miss Gutierrez to suffer psychologically. Steve announced the wrong pageant winner and after Gutierrez had already been given the crown, he took it back and gave it to its rightful owner, Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo.

In the spirit of moving forward, Gutierrez flew out to Miami to spend the holidays with family, and according to the latest reports, plans on addressing the media when she returns.

From PEOPLE:

“Gutierrez went to Miami to spend a few days relaxing with her family after the incident,” a representative for the Concurso Nacional de la Belleza de Colombia tells PEOPLE. “She wants to spend a few quiet days with her family over the holidays and unwind, and she plans on addressing the media when she goes back to Colombia.”

The 21-year-old model, who arrived in Florida on Tuesday morning, was at the center of a major gaffe at Sunday’s Miss Universe pageant when host Steve Harvey mistakenly announced her as the winner. Minutes later, when Harvey realized he had misread his cue card, the crown and sash were removed from Gutierrez and given to the actual winner, Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach.”

We hope Miss Colombia has a relaxing, stress-free vacation.

SOURCE: PEOPLE | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Miss Colombia Plans To Address The Media After Holiday In Miami was originally published on globalgrind.com