Christina Milian, Rita Ora, & More Flaunt Beach Bikini Bods To Bring In The New Year

The stars brought in 2016 with warm weather and the beach life. Many celebrities were caught frolicking on the sand over New Year’s break. And of course, the paps were on hand to catch all the action. Here’s a glimpse at what some of your faves were doing this weekend.

Christina Milian and her daughter Violet hit the waves in Miami for some mother-daughter fun.

Christina even found time to cool herself off. How does this woman look better every time we see her?

Drake was in Miami as well, although we didn’t catch him in a swimsuit. Drake and DJ Irie were instead snapped counting down to the New Year at E11EVEN club.

Also in MIA? Pop star Rita Ora.

Rita showed off her tattoos with a series of swimsuits, including one with polka dots and another with flowers.

She ended 2015 by tweeting her location.

Miami!!! — Rita Ora (@RitaOra) December 31, 2015

The ladies weren’t the only ones. Robin Thicke brought his bae April Love Geary and his son Julian to the beach so they could spend the day in St. Barts.

Looks like April Love and little Julian Fuego Thicke are getting along just fine; she even gave him a piggy back ride.

Robin and Julian’s mother Paula Patton divorced last year.

Robin seems happy, though.

Also finding time to hit the beach was Yazz The Greatest, aka Bryshere Gray, who plays Hakeem on the hit show Empire. Dude was flying on the water on a jet ski in Barbados. The young actor spent his afternoon partying on a yacht with friends on the west coast of the island after a morning of public appearances.

Yazz also bumped into Scottish singer Tallia Storm and stopped to give her a hug.

