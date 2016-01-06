BET TV Show Casting In Atlanta [DETAILS]

BET TV show now casting!
Atlanta-based Private Investigator looking for new clients to feature on a new BET TV series. Seeking companies and individuals hoping to uncover information about spouses, business partners, or anyone causing suspicion. From cheating wives to shady colleagues, down-low boyfriends to suspected criminals, get the answer and proof you need to move on. With over 20 years of experience, let our investigator unveil the secrets you’ve been dying to know.
CONTACT:
casting@michaelpetrella.com
404-803-6199
16 Millennials To Watch In 2016
1. Evan Spiegel: Snapchat Co-Founder & CEO
Source:Getty
2. Priyanka Chopra: Actress, Singer, & Miss World 2000
Source:Getty
3. Adele: Soul-crushing Singer-Songwriter
Source:Getty
4. Trevor Noah: Comedian & The Daily Show Host
Source:Getty
5. Metro Boomin: Producer & Songwriter
Source:Getty
6. Selena Gomez: Singer & Actress
Source:Splash News
7. Malala Yousafzai: Activist & Educator
Source:Getty
8. Aziz Ansari: Actor, Comedian, & Writer
Source:Getty
9. Amy schumer: Comedian, Actress, & Writer
Source:Mark Seliger for GQ
10. Michael B(ae). Jordan: Actor
Source:Splash News
11. Drake: Rapper, Singer, Actor, & Songwriter
Source:Getty
12. Kendall Jenner: Model
Source:Splash News
13. Kehlani: Singer-Songwriter
Source:Getty
14. Misty Copeland: Ballet Extraordinaire
Source:Provided By Darren Thomas, QPAC
15. Zendaya Coleman: Actress, Model, & SInger
Source:Splash News
