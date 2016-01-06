BET TV show now casting!

Atlanta-based Private Investigator looking for new clients to feature on a new BET TV series. Seeking companies and individuals hoping to uncover information about spouses, business partners, or anyone causing suspicion. From cheating wives to shady colleagues, down-low boyfriends to suspected criminals, get the answer and proof you need to move on. With over 20 years of experience, let our investigator unveil the secrets you’ve been dying to know.

CONTACT:

casting@michaelpetrella.com

404-803-6199

BET TV Show Casting In Atlanta [DETAILS] was originally published on Hotspotatl.com