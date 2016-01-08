Gringo Gang – PRANK OUT

Radio One Local Music
Be introduced to the most entertaining and quality music movement out of the Midwest, Gringo Gang.  Hailing from Indianapolis, IN the Gringo Gang is a group of artists with eclectic styles, lifestyles and music sauce.  Spacedad (co-owner of clothing line VictoryMFG), Mason Presely, BPZ (formerly of the Group “Sno” w/ Lil Whyte & JellyRoll) , J-Mo, Shawn Ham, and Kaz Lil Daddy make up one of the fastest rising brands in hip hop.  The first offering for the fans is the single “Prank Out” ft Spacedad x Mason Presely (prod by Browntime), featured on the mixtape “Gringo Gang” mixed by DJ Champ (MyMixtapez) and hosted by St. James (Stopbeefinradio).

 

