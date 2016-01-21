Brian’s World Job Connection: Jan. 21

Indy
Indianapolis City Skyline

Source: Jeremy Woodhouse / Getty

Looking for a job? Know someone who is? Check out these listings!

Customer Service Rep

OHL278 reviewsPlainfield, IN
Performs clerical work as required including answering phone calls, operating various office machines and computers, corresponding with customers and greeting…
30+ days ago email

Sponsored

Customer Service Representatives

PetSuites pet resort and spaFishers, IN
You will be taking reservations via the phone and online. This is a unique customer service position as you will be checking in/out customers’ furry family….
Easily apply
30+ days ago email

Sponsored

IN – Indianapolis Installation Tech

Safe Haven ADT Security25 reviewsIndianapolis, IN

$60,000 a year

Valid driver’s license, and clean driving record. Provide your own basic tools, and be available to work Monday-Saturday with some early evenings required….
Easily apply
21 days ago email

Sponsored

Motor Vehicle Operatornew

Department of the Army 26,492 reviewsIndianapolis, IN

$24.18 – $28.24 an hour

Must possess or be able to obtain a valid Indiana State Driver’s License DUTIES:. PLEASE SCAN AND INCLUDE COPY OF YOUR CDL LICENSE….
usajobs.gov 6 hours ago save jobemailmore…

Office Assistant/Billing Clerknew

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company 19 reviewsIndianapolis, IN

These include but are not limited to answering telephone call, preparing reports, filing documents, etc. Maintains white board with updated trailer information….
8 hours ago save jobemailmore…

Office Assistant (Talk to Tucker – Castleton area)

F.C. Tucker Company, Inc. Indianapolis, IN 46250

$28,000 a year

Duties include data entry for our listings, maintaining the MIBOR software with updates such as pended sales, price changes, and expired, coding bills, basic IT…
Easily apply
1 day ago save jobemailmore…

Marketing & Admissions Assistantnew

American Senior Communities Fishers, IN

This position p rovides customers with facility-related information via facility tour, personal visits/assessments, conversations and follow-up….
1 hour ago save jobemailmore…

Check-out Clerk

Eskenazi Health 32 reviewsIndianapolis, IN

The Check-out Clerk performs a variety of clerical and patient service duties necessary to maintain efficeint flow of operations in the clinic/hospital/office…
1 day ago save jobemailmore…

PSE LABORER CUSTODIALnew

United States Postal Service 5,528 reviewsIndianapolis, IN

$13.25 an hour

Applicants must have a valid state driver’s license, a safe driving record, and at least two years of. Please ensure you can receive email messages from our…
USPS 22 hours ago save jobemailmore…

adidas Dick’s Sporting Goods Field Agent

Archrival Indianapolis, IN 46201

$38,000 a year

There will be constant opportunities to collaborate with other adidas Field Agents across the country and learn how other cities and markets are finding success…
Easily apply
2 days ago save jobemailmore…

Brian James , Indianapolis , indinapolis job openings , It's Brians WOrld , Job Connection , Naptown

